MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced after Wednesday’s loss to the Detroit Tigers that they optioned infielder Miguel Sano to Class A Fort Myers.

Sano has played in 37 games this season for the Twins, and is hitting just .203 with nine doubles, seven homers and 27 RBI. He has 66 strikeouts and 14 walks in 148 at bats. Sano also missed time with a hamstring injury.

He’s also committed five errors in 130 total chances at third base. The Twins will make a roster move before Friday’s game at Cleveland to replace him on the roster.

The Twins also optioned outfielder Jake Cave to AAA Rochester.

