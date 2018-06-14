MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search for a missing boater in Cass County is over.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office says a body was recovered from Hay Lake at around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Their search began Tuesday afternoon after two people were thrown from a boat in Ponto Lake Township. The driver was found shortly thereafter and treated for minor injuries, but a search began for the passenger that lasted more than 24 hours.

Deputies aren’t saying who the victim was until his family is notified.