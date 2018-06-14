Filed Under:Cass County, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search for a missing boater in Cass County is over.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office says a body was recovered from Hay Lake at around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Their search began Tuesday afternoon after two people were thrown from a boat in Ponto Lake Township. The driver was found shortly thereafter and treated for minor injuries, but a search began for the passenger that lasted more than 24 hours.

Deputies aren’t saying who the victim was until his family is notified.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch