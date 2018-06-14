MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a new food truck hitting the streets of Minneapolis this summer — and it is free for kids looking for a good meal.

Street Eats will make stops across the city offering free lunches during the summer months. The truck is part of Minneapolis Public Schools Culinary and Wellness Services.

Summer food sites have been around for decades, but this mobile food truck is brand new. It will visit eight approved locations.

“Near any school within the attendance area. Fifty percent or more of the students that qualify for free or reduced meals during the school year,” said Sara Eugene from Minneapolis Public Schools’ Culinary Wellness Services.

The truck offers a free meal to kids and teens, with a revolving menu. It is helpful for Shari Dezelar, who works part time from home. She is happy that she can send her son down to the street to grab a bite.

“We’re used to kids being at school all day and getting fed at school, so to get to have the option of come for lunch, it’s great,” Dezelar said.

Along with the truck, the Minneapolis Police Department has also partnered with the program to visit many of the food sites. They were giving out helmets and freezies on Thursday.

“It puts a name to the uniform. We get to know them more personally,” said Sgt. Jose Gomez.

There is a Street Eats smartphone app that people can uses find out where the food sites are, including the truck, and what is the menu that day.

There are 150 food sites around Minneapolis. A mobile food bus focuses on cold grab-and-go items. The food truck serves hot meals. Click here for more information.