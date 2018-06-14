MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you are looking for something to do with dad this weekend, WCCO This Morning has your Father’s Day plans covered.

The Stone Arch Bridge Festival is happening, a home tour, and a popular music festival is back.

Rock The Garden

The kickoff to summer starts with Rock the Garden 2018!

One day, two stages, eight bands overlooking the iconic Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and an unbelievable view of the city skyline.

Bounce from stage to stage, hit up the food trucks and beer tent, and soak up some sun while indie icons and buzz-worthy bands soundtrack the perfect summer day.

Gates open at 1 p.m. Saturday. The music starts at 2:30 p.m.

The Artisan Home Tour

This year, the tour features 22 incredible new homes.

Homes that are showcased on the Artisan Home Tour have each been designed and constructed with the highest level of architectural integrity, top-quality craftsmanship and exceptionally high finishes.

The show wraps up next weekend with an additional five remodeled homes for the final weekend.

Ugly Tie 5K

Celebrate Father’s Day weekend at the second annual Ugly Tie 5K Run/Walk.

Wear the ugliest tie you can find and bring the whole family.

In addition to the 5K race Saturday there will be a kids .5K run followed by live music, snacks and great prizes at Father Hennepin Park.

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

Or, take dad to the Stone Arch Bridge Festival this weekend.

It’s hard to imagine a more scenic location for this jack-of-all-trades festival.

There will be a juried art show, Art of the Car display, and live music.