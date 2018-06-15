MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead and her husband is hurt after a house explosion in northern Wisconsin Thursday evening.

According to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call reported at around 6 p.m. Thursday a house explosion at 45975 S. Lake Owen Drive in the Township of Cable.

A deputy who arrived found the home blown apart in a large area and half of it fully engulfed in flames. The home was occupied by the two residents at the time, Raymond and Joyce Reidl.

Authorities say Raymond was able to escape the structure after the explosion with help from a next door neighbor. Joyce, however, was trapped among debris as the fire continued to spread toward her.

When emergency responders arrived, fire crews were able to pull her from the wreckage.

Both victims were taken to a nearby airport where they were flown to the Hennepin County Hospital for further treatment. Both suffered severe burns and other injuries.

Joyce later died of her injuries suffered in the explosion.

The incident, including the cause of the explosion, remains under investigation.



