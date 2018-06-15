(CBSLA/CBS LOCAL) — A popular park in California is back open Friday after a woman says she was attacked by a bear and had to stab it in order to escape.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials say the attack was reported at about noon Thursday on the Pacific Coast Trail in the Los Angeles area Vasquez Rocks Park.

The woman told deputies she was hiking on the trail and turned around after seeing what appeared to be bear droppings. A short time later, she heard something behind her and turned to see a small black bear approaching her at a fast pace.

She pulled a knife from her backpack and stabbed the bear in the left shoulder, which made it stop and run away, authorities said. The hiker was scratched on her wrist, but she refused medical treatment.

The area was evacuated as a precaution, and officials from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife assisted deputies and the Sheriff’s Trail Team to try and find the bear. Bear droppings were found in the area where the hiker said she was attacked, but they did not find blood, a knife, or any bear tracks.

Authorities say anyone who sees bears out in the wild should not approach, but call 911. Hikers were advised to travel loudly, in groups, carry bear spray and to avoid thick brush.