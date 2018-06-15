ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Each political party’s choice to run for Minnesota governor is trailing the competition in the fundraising race.

Campaign finance reports released Friday show former GOP Gov. Tim Pawlenty had $1.3 million at the end of May. That’s seven times as much cash as GOP competitor Jeff Johnson, who won the party’s endorsement earlier this month. Pawlenty is running in an Aug. 14 primary.

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz is leading Democrats with $685,000 in savings heading into a primary. DFL-endorsed Rep. Erin Murphy has just $85,000. Attorney General Lori Swanson entered the race after the fundraising period closed.

While the state’s Democratic Party has more than $1 million to defend Murphy, the Republican Party may not be well-position to aid Johnson. The party had less than $70,000 in the bank.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)