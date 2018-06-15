MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a mild, dry day, things are about to take a turn in Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Twin Cities metro area, including the following counties: Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, and Dakota. It goes into effect at 1 p.m. and will last until 7 p.m.

WCCO’s Mike Augustyniak reported that the temperatures will reach the low 90s this afternoon, with dewpoints high enough to make the heat feel oppressive.

Overnight lows will also only get as far down as the low 70s.

Augustyniak said there’s a conditional threat for a late Friday thunderstorm in the Twin Cities or western Wisconsin, which means that a front will be moving through, but also a strong cap, which will make it difficult for storms to develop.

Augustyniak has been tracking the possibility for storms this Father’s Day weekend.

“It looks like during Saturday and Sunday, if things play out right, we could end up being dry during the day with storms at night,” he said.