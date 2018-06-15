MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 43-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to murder charges on Wednesday during jury selection in the October 2017 stabbing death of a 26-year-old man.

Frank Runnningshield pleaded guilty to unintentional second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Daquan Thompson. He’s expected to get about 20 years in prison at his sentencing hearing next week.

Court documents state Runningshield believed Thompson may have harassed or assaulted his wife and her relatives.

About three weeks later, Runningshield saw Thompson at the light rail station on Oct. 3 at 2310 Lake Street. He admitted the two had a discussion, then he stabbed Thompson and fled. Surveillance video shows the two having a conversation that appeared to end on good terms when Runningshield made a quick stabbing motion, and Thompson doubled over in pain.

Runningshield said it was his third violent offense, and said he’s a danger to public safety. The previous offenses were a third-degree assault in the late 1990s, and a murder conviction in 2000.