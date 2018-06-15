MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Lynx announced they will celebrate their annual Pride Night on Saturday as they host the New York Liberty.

The Lynx are hosting Pride Night in association with Lavender Magazine and Twin Cities Pride. The game tips at 7 p.m.

Lynx officials say during the game, several people and organizations will be recognized for their work on behalf of the LGBTQ community. The Lynx will honor Andrea Jenkins, the first African-American openly transgender woman to be elected to office in the U.S. She’s currently serving Ward 8 of the Minneapolis City Council.

The Lynx Fastbreak Foundation will also donate $2,500 to Quorum, Minnesota’s LGBT and Allied Chamber of Commerce.

The first 100 fans in attendance will get a voucher for a postgame autograph session with a Lynx player. There will also by a party, hosted by Lavender Magazine, at Kieran’s Irish Pub after the game.