MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins have reinstated first baseman Joe Mauer from the 10-day disabled list for this weekend’s series at Cleveland.

Mauer played three games at Class AAA Rochester in a rehab assignment as he’s returning from a concussion. He’s missed the last 25 games, but was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list on Friday.

Mauer is hitting .283 with seven doubles and 11 RBI in 138 at-bats over 38 games this season. He also has not made any errors in 26 starts at first base.

The Twins also recalled infielder Taylor Motter from Class AA Rochester. Mauer and Motter take the roster spots of Miguel Sano and Jake Cave, who were both sent to the minor leagues on Thursday.