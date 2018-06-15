MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo has issued a response to a report of Hennepin EMS workers using a powerful tranquilizer to subdue multiple suspects – at the urging of police.

On June 14, the Star Tribune reported that MPD officers “repeatedly” asked Hennepin County EMTs to use ketamine, also known as the “date rape drug”, on crime suspects, and even on people who already appeared restrained.

These were reportedly the investigative findings of the Office of Police Conduct Review, of which the newspaper obtained a copy.

According to the findings, ketamine caused heart or breathing failure in those given the drug, and required EMS to medically revive them. Some needed to be intubated.

Arradondo released a statement after the report, saying releasing the content of the draft report “irresponsible” and that he “took immediate steps” when the matter was brought to his attention.

Here’s the full statement: