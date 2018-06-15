MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Getting into a stunt plane is one thing. Getting to help fly one is another thing entirely.

WCCO’s Christiane Cordero got the chance of a lifetime to take the pilot seat, courtesy Lt. Col. John Klatt and his crew.

Part of the purpose was to show some of the tricks they do at airshows, ahead of this weekend’s air show in Eau Claire.

“I was always interested in airplanes from flying around air shows and my dad was an airline mechanic and it was kind of always in our blood,” Klatt said.

Cordero reported she did some incredible flips and even took control over the throttle when she started getting dizzy, which she said they told her was supposed to help.

Klatt said this is such an important time to empower anyone interested in flying, as many airlines face a pilot shortage.

“I’m thinking about doing the military just because of the F16s and all the crazy planes I’ll be able to fly,” 17-year-old aspiring pilot Joey Marble said. “Commercial’s the end goal, but that’s just to be secure in life. I really want to fly some nice planes.”