ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday after kidnapping and threatening four of his children in St. Paul, according to police.

St. Paul police issued an Amber Alert through the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension after the suspect drove off in a minivan with his children — ages 5, 7, 8 and 9 — and from a residence on the 1200 block of White Bear Avenue at about 2:15 p.m.

After searching for the suspect and his children, St. Paul police issued an Amber Alert at about 5 p.m. A few minutes later, the suspect and children were located by an officer on the 4000 block of Denton Way in Inver Grove Heights.

All four children appeared to be unharmed, and are being examined by medical personnel.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and terroristic threats, and will be booked into the Ramsey County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.