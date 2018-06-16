BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — Serving with the Blaine Police Department for more than 10 years, Officer Steve Nanney wore many hats, including some that he chose to put on.

Nanney dedicated countless hours to Special Olympics Minnesota and the Law Enforcement Torch Run, on top of his job as a school resource officer at Blaine High School.

“This is something that he truly chose to do. He was very passionate about it,” said Chad Trench, Operations Director with Special Olympics Minnesota.

A life of dedication to others was cut short on Friday night.

Both Officer Nanney and his wife, Susie, died instantly when their motorcycle was hit head-on by a 17-year-old behind the wheel of a pickup truck along a rural road in Elk River.

“We try to find the silver lining in tragedy. To know that they were together, they didn’t suffer up until the end, it’s just… it helps bring us some comfort,” said Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany.

Colleagues remember the couple as two peas in a pod, a perfect match.

“If you knew Steve, you knew Susie,” said Podany.

Susie shared the same passion for giving as her husband, dedicating her career to improving the health and nutrition of underserved populations at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

Senator Amy Klobuchar even tweeted out her condolences to the couple on Saturday.

Susie was a health fellow in our office in 2016. She was such a caring respected person and had many friends. My prayers are with Susie and Steve’s families and their coworkers in Blaine & the U of M. Blaine police officer, wife killed in motorcycle crash. https://t.co/tF4vy23ihz — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 16, 2018

Officers with the Blaine Police Department will wear black bands across their badges to honor the life of the fallen officer.