MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Blaine Police Department is mourning the passing of one of its officers and his wife after they were killed in a motorcycle crash Friday evening.

According to police, Officer Steve Nanney and his wife, Susie, were killed in the off-duty motorcycle crash that involved another vehicle.

The Elk River police say the two collided head-on with a pickup truck in Elk River early Friday evening. Steve and Susie, both 51 years old and from Ham Lake, were killed in the crash.

The pickup driver, a 17-year-old Elk River resident, suffered minor injuries and was later released by medical crews.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Blaine police say Steve was an officer in the community for over 10 years and most recently worked as a school resource officer for the last three years at Blaine High School.

Susie worked as an Associate Professor at the University of Minnesota.

“Their compassion and kindness were well known in our community,” Blaine police said.

