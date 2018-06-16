WEATHER RESOURCES: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Storm Photos
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bloomington police are asking for the public’s help after a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a family’s dog Thursday evening.

According to police, the incident happened at around 10:50 p.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of West 102nd Street. There, a vehicle jumped the curb, crashed through a fence and struck the family’s dog.

The dog died from injuries caused by the crash.

Police say the vehicle then fled east on 102nd Street. It’s described as a white older model vehicle, possibly a late-80s or early-90s two-door Mazda-type vehicle.

If anyone has information on the incident, they are asked to contact Bloomington police.

