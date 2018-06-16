DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – About 50 degrees and overcast skies made for a really pleasant run in northern Minnesota Saturday morning.

About 1,900 Grandma’s Marathon runners dodged some puddles along the 26.2-mile route from Two Harbors to Duluth. Among them, Duluth native and Olympian Kara Goucher.

She completed the half marathon in just over one hour and 18 minutes. She said the crowd carried her home.

“If I was in any other city I would have dropped out at mile three. It would have been a lonely struggle. Every 10-20 seconds someone was cheering for me. It was really nice,” Goucher said.

Cheering on the runners is a marathon in itself. The event has more than 6,000 volunteers from the start to the finish.

If you’re wondering, the weather has never forced Grandma’s to cancel in its 42 years.