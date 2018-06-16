The Terrarium

• 1 oz Gin (a botanical variety; DuNord’s Fitzgerald Gin or J.Carver Premium Gin are recommended)

• ½ oz Basil Simple Syrup *

• 1 oz Lemon-Lime Shrub **

• ½ oz Pureed Cantaloupe

• ¼ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

* To Make Basil Simple Syrup: over heat, combine equal parts of granulated sugar, water, and fresh basil leaves (1 cup of each works well). Stir over heat until sugar is dissolved, then remove basil leaves. Cool and use immediately, or, add 1 oz of vodka and store in the refrigerator for up to 2 months.

** To Make Lemon-Lime Shrub: combine

• 1 cup Granulated White Sugar

• 1 cup Champagne Vinegar

• Juice from 1 Lemon

• Juice from 1 Lime

• 1 Large Sprig of Basil

Leave to steep in the refrigerator for 3 days, then use.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin over ice, and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Double strain into a brandy snifter, or large coupe glass, and garnish with a sprig of fresh basil.

The Commodore is a cocktail bar with a full dinner menu, from appetizers to dessert. Cocktail pairings are offered for every item on the menu, including The Terrarium which is a dessert cocktail that pairs well with a berry tart.