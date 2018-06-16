MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say at least one person was injured after two trains collided and derailed on Saturday in northern Wisconsin.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at about 9:19 a.m. in a remote area of Wiergor Township. Authorities received a call that two Canadian National trains were heading southbound when they collided on a section of track and derailed.

When authorities arrived, four train personnel on the trains had been injured and were given medical attention. One worker was later transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation shows that one of the trains heading southbound collided with the rear car of another train heading south. The first train derailed and caught fire. The fire was quickly put out.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.