MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Heavy rain is moving across Minnesota Saturday morning, bringing cooler temperatures before the oppressive humidity and heat comes back.

Heavy rain drifted from southern Minnesota into the metro Saturday morning. Thunderstorms also cropped up to the west.

And while northern Minnesota is dry, rain is heading that way, too.

“I do think these showers and storms will head north,” meteorologist Mike Augustyniak said.

Heading outside in the Twin Cities this morning? Bring an umbrella or re-think your plans; torrential t-storms (some with small hail) will continue to develop through the morning

There is a flash flood watch for parts of northeastern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. That’s through Monday afternoon.

“As we could get, easily, an addition 2 to 5 inches of rain,” Augustyniak said. “And if it happens to hit the same communities that got hit hard yesterday, which is very possible, flash flooding could begin.”

The first big batch of rain should move north and clear out of Minnesota by early- to mid-afternoon.

Around dinnertime, a line of heavy storms could develop across central Minnesota and continue overnight.

Meanwhile, an excessive heat warning will continue through Sunday for “feels like” temperatures approaching 105 degrees.