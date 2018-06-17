ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Families gathered Sunday afternoon at Como Park in St. Paul for Family Fun Day.

The event was hosted by Twin Cities Pride. One of the organizers has his own special Father’s Day story to share.

Bo Nabozny and his husband, Jamie, are the proud fathers of four adopted brothers. They say Father’s Day means a lot to families living “the new normal.”

“Our family is just like any other family that’s out there. We like to come and have fun and my four amazing boys and my husband. So, that’s what it’s all about, just being here as a family and showing our love,” Bo Nabozny said.

“Father’s Day is an amazing day. It’s something as a gay man I didn’t really think I’d have in my lifetime to be able to celebrate the fact that I have four amazing sons and an amazing husband it’s just a wonderful thing,” Jamie Nabozny said.