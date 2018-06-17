MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two fathers died just hours before Fathers’ Day after a pickup truck collided with a SUV in the south metro.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Goodwin Avenue and 190th Street East in Vermillion Township.

Witnesses reported that a pickup truck driven by 36-year-old Jon Fontaine, of Farmington, rolled through a stop sign while going south on Goodwin and slammed into a SUV traveling east on 190th Street.

Both vehicles rolled into the ditch.

Despite lifesaving efforts from first-responders, Fontaine and the front-seat passenger in the SUV, 34-year-old Jared Lazer of Rosemount, died at the scene.

The two fathers each had relatives with them in their respective vehicles.

Fontaine was traveling with his 12-year-old son while Lazer was with his wife and their three young children, ages 5, 5 and 2.

The sheriff’s office says the surviving victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities also offered their condolences to the families.

The State Patrol is investigating the crash.