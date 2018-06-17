MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota are advising drivers to be careful as a number of roads were closed or damaged over the weekend due to heavy rain and flooding.

In a news release Sunday morning, the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said the following roads in the county’s southeastern corner were flooded or washed out:

– Highway 23 by the Nemadji River

– County Road 8 near Barnum Township

– County Road 8 near Holyoke Township

– County Road 11 in Barnum Township

– County Road 13 in Moose Lake Township

– Intersection of County Road 8 and County Road 103 in Clear Creek Township

Authorities advise motorists not to attempt to drive through flooded roads, no matter how shallow the water may appear.

The flooding in northern Minnesota and western Wisconsin comes following days of heavy rain.

The National Weather Service says near 6 inches of rain fell in parts of the region on Saturday alone.

More rain and storms are expected Sunday.