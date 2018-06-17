MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Democrats held a special endorsing convention on Sunday.

It’s for candidates running for Representative Keith Ellison’s seat in Congress. Ellison decided to run for Minnesota Attorney General instead.

Now, six candidates want his job. They are State Representative Ilhan Omar, former Minnesota House Speaker Margaret Anderson Kelliher, State Senator Patricia Torres Ray, State Senator Bobby Joe Champion, Frank Nelson Drake and Jamal Abdi Abdulahi.

In the first round of voting this afternoon, State Representative Ilhan Omar received nearly 55 percent of the vote. Sixty percent is needed to clinch the endorsement. Omar won the endorsement with 68 percent after another round of voting.

Ellison talked on Sunday about his hopes for a career change– all while keeping the same mission.

“I’ve loved serving as a Congressperson for the Fifth Congressional District. It’s a tremendous honor. We have done great things,” Ellison said. “We’ve increased turnout. We’ve fought for the progressive values, we’ve stood up for the American working middle class. We’ve done all these things, and now I’m feeling a different calling. I’m running for Minnesota Attorney General, and I want to be on the front of the legal fight to protect our constitution.”

The DFL primary is scheduled for August 14.