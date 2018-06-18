Comments
1 cup Kowalski’s Ground Cold Brew Blend Coffee
(credit: CBS)
COLD BREW COFFEE
4 cups water, at room temperature
– ice
Place coffee grounds in the bottom of a 2 qt. glass pitcher; add water. Stir coffee and water until all grounds are fully wet. Let stand, covered, for 12-24 hrs. Using a very fine mesh strainer, strain all coffee into a second glass pitcher or coffee pot. Serve cold coffee in mugs over ice or refrigerate, covered, for up to 7 days.
Makes 4 cups.