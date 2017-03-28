Bold North WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week

This Week’s Good Neighbor Business of the Week

April 24-30







Minnesota Super Bowl Committee

WCCO in partnership with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will put the Bold North on the map through the WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week, celebrating Super Bowl 52 by featuring and telling the story of the top 52 businesses…the best of the Bold North!

Thrivent Financial is a not-for-profit organization that helps Christians and society be wise with money and live generously. As a membership organization, it offers its more than two million member-owners a broad range of products, services and guidance. For more than a century it has helped members make wise money choices that reflect their values while providing them opportunities to demonstrate their generosity where they live, work and worship.





About Brad Hewitt, CEO of Thrivent:



Brad Hewitt serves as chief executive officer of Thrivent Financial, the country’s largest fraternal benefit society. A Fortune 500 organization, Thrivent is leading a nationwide movement of Christians and their communities to be wise with money and live generously. It is one of the 10 largest mutual companies in the U.S., serves more than 2.3 million members nationwide and manages more than $100 billion in assets. Hewitt began his career in 1982 with Securian in the Actuarial Services department. He joined UnitedHealth Group (UHG) in 1986 as director of underwriting. From 1993 to 1998, he served as chief financial officer and later as CEO of Diversified Pharmaceutical Services (DPS), a division of UHG. Following the sale of DPS to SmithKline Beecham, he felt called to serve in a role with the Lutheran Church Extension Fund. From 1998 to 2003, he served as chief administrative officer of The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod in St. Louis, Missouri.

A native of Minneapolis, Hewitt graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics. He completed the Harvard Graduate School of Business Program for Management Development in 1995. Hewitt currently serves on the board of Habitat for Humanity International, the board of the International Cooperative and Mutual Insurance Federation and the board of managers of the Ron Blue Institute. He also volunteers as vice-chair of Itasca, an employer-led cross sector group that works to improve the quality of life for all in our region. He is a member of The WHEREhouse Church, a new church plant in urban St. Paul, Minnesota. Hewitt and his wife, Sue, live in St. Paul, Minnesota, and have two adult children.

