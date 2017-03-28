Bold North WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week

This Week’s Good Neighbor Business of the Week

May 1 – 7

Minnesota Super Bowl Committee

WCCO in partnership with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will put the Bold North on the map through the WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week, celebrating Super Bowl 52 by featuring and telling the story of the top 52 businesses…the best of the Bold North!

Chowgirls Killer Catering is a 100% women-owned, award-winning Minneapolis catering company. We use seasonal ingredients to create savory, sociable fare and hand-crafted cocktails, with a commitment to sustainability and thoughtful hospitality. To quote a happy customer, “it’s not just good catered food, it’s good food food.” We believe the most memorable celebrations are those treated with love and care, whether we’re feeding 20 or 2000 guests, from casual tailgate parties to elaborate corporate events to black-tie dinners. We stand out in the caliber of our service and staff, as well as in our ability to make all food and beverage a delightful experience for your guests. Our curated team of expert chefs, event specialists and support staff reflect the best of the bold north hospitality industry. Explore our recipes and bestselling cookbook, Chowgirls Killer Party Food (featured in Midwest Living, Life and Style, and O Magazine) and learn more about us at chowgirls.net. We’d be honored to help you plan your next killer event or Super Bowl party!





About Amy Lynn Brown and Heidi Andermack:



Born and raised in Kentucky, Amy started a Northward journey in the mid-nineties, with stints in Cincinnati and Chicago, finally settling in Minneapolis at the end of 1999, where she married a fellow Kentuckian and college friend. After a 15-year career in bookselling and publishing, she co-created the iconic Chowgirls Killer Catering in 2004 and co-authored Chowgirls Killer Party Food in 2016. Besides the obvious hobbies of reading and cooking, (see above) Amy volunteers her time with the True Food Chef Council and the non-profit Girls on the Run. She lives in Minneapolis with her husband and 3 daughters, Frances, Louise, and Julip.

Driven by a spirit of collaboration, Chowgirls co-owner Heidi Andermack is a passionate member of her community in Minneapolis, helping establish the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District and serving on the board of the Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market. When she’s not in the kitchen or participating in very important meetings, Heidi can be found throwing punches at Uppercut, her neighborhood boxing gym, or stretching her body and mind with yin yoga. Heidi lives in St. Anthony Village with her font-designer husband, Chank Diesel, and son, Max.

