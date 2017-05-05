Bold North WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week

This Week’s Good Neighbor Business of the Week

May 8 – 14

Minnesota Super Bowl Committee

WCCO in partnership with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will put the Bold North on the map through the WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week, celebrating Super Bowl 52 by featuring and telling the story of the top 52 businesses…the best of the Bold North!

Dorsey lawyers have helped dreamers and builders achieve their business goals and improve and transform the Twin Cities, Minnesota and the Upper Midwest for more than a century. Dorsey lawyers helped create the Twin Cities skyway system and build the towers that define our skylines. They helped bring Twins baseball to Minnesota and helped build Metropolitan Stadium, the Metrodome and TCF Bank stadium. More recently, Dorsey represented the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, the entity created by the Minnesota legislature to own, design construct and operate U.S. Bank Stadium, home to the Minnesota Vikings and host of Super Bowl LII in 2018 and the NCAA final four in 2019. Our nationally-ranked public-private project development team comprised of experienced professionals from many key practice areas helped with all phases of this project, including organizing and structuring ownership and funding, tax structuring, land acquisition, contracting and procurement, environmental review, land use and regulatory affairs, team use agreements, operations, concessions and management agreements, human resources and government relations.

About Bryn Vaaler, Chief Marketing and Professional Development Officer/Of Counsel:

Bryn is the firm’s Chief Marketing and Professional Development Officer. He oversees and directs marketing and business development, as well as professional development and training through the firm’s Professional Services Group. His responsibilities include: developing marketing and business development strategy for the firm; working with firm lawyers to implement that strategy; overseeing firm communications and public relations; and designing and implementing in-house training for lawyers, clients and staff (Dorsey U). Bryn is also Of Counsel in the firm’s Corporate Group and advises on corporate and securities law matters.

For 11 years, Bryn was a professor of law at the University of Mississippi Law School, where he taught Contracts, Corporations, Corporate Finance Law and Securities Regulation. He was a member of the ABA Corporate Laws Committee from 2000-2006.