Bold North WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week

May 15 – 21

Taking your brand to the next level requires thoughtful innovation and that is exactly what we do at MADE. We are a custom product design and experiential agency. We exist in the tangible space: anything a consumer can experience through touch and feel, we create. We bring brands into people lives through touch, feel and experience. We have a team of creatives, thinkers and problem solvers in order to help bring our clients the best products and experiences. Michelle Courtright and Kristin Hollander began the company in 2008 when they saw a need for more creative gifts and promotional products in the industry. Since 2008, MADE has morphed into a custom product and experiential agency, inventing, building and engaging audiences. MADE’s full list of services are: ideation and concept creation, design, manufacturing, experience activation, fulfillment and distribution. MADE has collaborated and crafted ideas for numerous established companies, start – ups and agencies locally and nationally including Minneapolis Institute of Arts, Airbnb, Minnesota Public Radio, FX Network, Uber and Sun Country Airlines. MADE is excited to be working with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee. We recently partnered with the Minnesota Vikings and the Committee to concept, design and create a frozen football sculpture that generated immense national social media buzz achieving the goal to promote Minnesota. In addition, MADE has designed and manufactured custom “Bold North” Minnesota Super Bowl mittens.

About Kristin Hollander and Michelle Courtright:

Kris: Wife, mom, master of the all black outfit. Uses previous experience to charm, humor and win new business.

Michelle: Wine aficionado, master creator and Radiohead fan. In that order.