Bold North WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week

WCCO in partnership with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will put the Bold North on the map through the WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week, celebrating Super Bowl 52 by featuring and telling the story of the top 52 businesses…the best of the Bold North!
Thirty years ago, Sleep Number transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses” by J.D. Power in 2015 and 2016. As the pioneer in biometric sleep tracking and adjustability, Sleep Number is proving the connection between quality sleep and health and wellbeing. Dedicated to individualizing sleep experiences, the company’s 3,700 employees are improving lives with innovative sleep solutions. To find better quality sleep visit one of the more than 540 Sleep Number® stores located in 49 states or SleepNumber.com.
About Andy P. Carlin
Andy P. Carlin, SLEEP NUMBER® setting 55, serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Service Officer for Sleep Number and leads all sales channels, real estate and home delivery operations. From June 2012 to April 2016 Mr. Carlin was Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, from May 2011 to June 2012 Mr. Carlin was the Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, and from January 2009 to May 2011 he was the Vice President of U.S. Retail Sales. Mr. Carlin joined Select Comfort in January 2008 as Regional Vice President, East Region. Prior to joining Sleep Number, Mr. Carlin spent more than 20 years in sales leadership roles for companies including Senior Vice President of Store Operations at Gander Mountain from 2003 to 2008, Kohl’s Department Stores from 1995 to 2003 and the department store division of Target Corporation from 1986 to 1995.