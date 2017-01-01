Bold North WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week

This Week’s Good Neighbor Business of the Week

March 6 – 12

Minnesota Super Bowl Committee

WCCO in partnership with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will put the Bold North on the map through the WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week, celebrating Super Bowl 52 by featuring and telling the story of the top 52 businesses…the best of the Bold North!

UpNet Technologies (UpNet) is a Minnesota based company located in Minneapolis Minnesota. UpNet is a driving force in the data integration and supply chain sphere. Founded in 1996, UpNet developed SmartCOMP™ on its iEDeX™ technology platform.

UpNet’s SmartCOMP™ is the next generation integrated tracking solution for all businesses, utilizing the collection and integration of data to transparently connect stakeholders, vendors and their community in a social marketplace. Leveraging the iEDeX™ integration platform, (an UpNet-developed SaaS (Software as a Service) based data integration and transformation platform with the ability to integrate any type of data regardless the origination of the data), SmartCOMP™ provides a web-based (SaaS) system with the capability to capture data via various input mechanisms, correlate data for variety of purposes, build a data repository with the ability to retain multiple data relationships, and serves up the data analytics for auditing and analysis.

This week listen for a special interview with UpNet Technologies’ Fredrick Blocton President UpNet CSG

About Fredrick Blocton President UpNet CSG

Fredrick Blocton has an extensive background in Executive Level Technology Designs and Implementation. Fredrick has implemented technology solutions all over the US and Internationally. Fredrick has developed technology solutions for the corporations and the K-12 market, with people such as Arne Duncan, now Secretary of Education, Chicago Public Schools (42M Technology Project), US Virgin Islands (20M Technology Project), Gary Community School Corporation (20M Technology Project), Major Corporations such as Medtronic (Global Recycling Program, 100%Green), and General Mills (Supplier Relationship Management Program) and others.

In addition to his extensive technology experience, Fredrick has a passion

for supporting the unique needs of individuals and organizations through his volunteer efforts. He is on the board of the Minnesota Black Chamber of Commerce, 180 Degrees, He is President of the Twin Cities Chapter BDPA and on the BDPA foundation board, which serves youth in technology, and is serving on the board of several non-profits.

He is the current President of UpNet Client Solutions Group; Fredrick holds a degree in Computer Engineering Technology from FIT.

