Bold North WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week

Minneapolis-based ECMC Group is a nonprofit that provides services in support of higher education. ECMC Group and its family of companies provide financial tools and services, nonprofit career education, and job placement services to help students succeed and achieve their academic and professional goals.

About Jan Hines, President and CEO of ECMC

In her role as president and chief executive officer of ECMC, Ms. Hines is responsible for the management and coordination of all Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) and guaranty agency program activities for ECMC. She also oversees our college access, trainings and outreach activities in the states where ECMC is the designated guarantor. Ms. Hines brings a wealth of operational and tactical experience to her position, including nearly 30 years in higher education finance.

Since 1994, the U.S. Department of Education has asked ECMC to play a critical role in phasing out insolvent guaranty agencies or agencies that wish to exit FFELP. Ms. Hines has worked with the Department and has led the conversion of portfolios from agencies in Virginia, Oregon, Connecticut, California, Tennessee and South Carolina. Each conversion has resulted in a timely transition of resources and uninterrupted services for borrowers, schools, lenders and servicers.

Ms. Hines currently serves on the board of directors of the National Council of Higher Education Resources.

