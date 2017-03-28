Bold North WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week

This Week’s Good Neighbor Business of the Week
April 3 – 9
Get more about: Valspar
Minnesota Super Bowl Committee
WCCO in partnership with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will put the Bold North on the map through the WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week, celebrating Super Bowl 52 by featuring and telling the story of the top 52 businesses…the best of the Bold North!
If it matters, we’re on it.® Valspar is a global leader in the coatings industry providing customers with innovative, high-quality products and value-added services. Our 11,000 employees worldwide deliver advanced coatings solutions with best-in-class appearance, performance, protection and sustainability to customers in more than 100 countries. Valspar offers a broad range of superior coatings products for the consumer market, and highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging, and transportation markets. Founded in 1806, Valspar is headquartered in Minneapolis.