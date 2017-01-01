WCCO in partnership with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will put the Bold North on the map through the WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week, celebrating Super Bowl 52 by featuring and telling the story of the top 52 businesses…the best of the Bold North!
Askov Finlayson gives back to our community, locally and nationally, through their “Keep The North Cold Campaign”. They donate 10% of all proceeds from the sale of North products to “Climate Generation: A Will Steger Legacy”, to support their important work battling climate change through the power of education. The “Keep The North Cold Campaign”, which was started in the fall of 2015, has generated over $35,000 in funding for Climate Generation. Along with The Bachelor Farmer and Marvel Bar, Askov Finlayson is also a member of the MN Keystone Program, and are committed to giving back 5% of pre-tax profits to benefit the community.
About Eric Dayton:
Born and raised in Minneapolis, Eric Dayton graduated from Williams College with a degree in English and later received his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He was a member of Will Steger’s Arctic Transect 2004, a six-month, 2,000-mile dogsled expedition. Eric then worked for Target Corporation prior to starting his own company.
In 2011, Eric and his brother, Andrew, opened three businesses inside a historic warehouse building in the North Loop of Downtown Minneapolis. Since then, they have helped to transform the area into one of the city’s most dynamic neighborhoods. Their men’s clothing company, Askov Finlayson, has been recognized by Esquire and GQ as one of the ten best men’s stores in America. The brothers’ restaurant, The Bachelor Farmer, was named one of Bon Appetit’s top ten new restaurants in the country when it opened and Marvel Bar has twice been a James Beard national semifinalist for Outstanding Bar Program.
Eric is a trustee of the Minneapolis Institute of Art and a member of NRDC’s Midwest Council. He is also the co-founder and president of The Great Northern, an annual 10-day celebration of winter in Minnesota.