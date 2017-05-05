WCCO Radio Keyword For Cash!
You Could Win $1,000!
Listen for the “Keyword For Cash” 10 times every weekday between 8:12 am and 5:12pm. Once you hear it, you’ll have until :55 after the hour to text the Keyword to 80787 or online HERE.
Contest runs from from Monday, April 3 to Friday, May 5, 2017.
How to Win:
1. Listen to WCCO Radio each weekday at 8:12am, 9:12am, 10:12am, 11:12 a.m., 12:12pm, 1:12pm, 2:12pm, 3:12 p.m., 4:1pm and 5:15p2m to listen for the Keyword (Text Keyword).
2. Text the Keyword to 80787, or enter the Keyword at WCCO.com/win, after you hear the Keyword. You’ll have until 55 minutes after the hour to get entered in the “Keyword for Cash” contest.
When entering online at WCCO.com/Win you’ll need:
Contest Short Code: 80787
Contest Keyword: (The Keyword that is announced on-air)
Your First Name:
Your Last Name:
Your Phone Number:
Security Phrase: (As it appears on the entry page)
Enter the Code: This will be the Security Phrase Shown
3. We’ll randomly call one entrant back to win $1,000.