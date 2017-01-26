Let’s Kick Hunger Day 2017

News Radio, 830 WCCO, Taste of the NFL, General Mills, Land O’ Lakes, AgStar Financial Services and Second Harvest Heartland present the 8th annual Let’s Kick Hunger Day Radiothon—a day-long event to benefit Second Harvest Heartland—taking place on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Mall of America.

Every day, one in 10 Minnesotans struggles with hunger, even though there is more than enough food available. . Let’s Kick Hunger Day will raise crucial funds to provide more meals to children, working families and seniors right here in our community through Second Harvest Heartland. You can make an impact today: it only takes $1 to provide three meals to our hungry neighbors.

There are two ways to take action:

Call in to WCCO Radio on Thursday, January 26 (952-886-HERO or 877-886-4376). Become a Hunger Hero and be entered to win great prizes. Commit to being a monthly giver of $10 or more, or make a on-time donation of $120.

No purchase or donation necessary to enter. enter online HERE. Or make a donation in any amount. Every $1 donated provides meals to someone in need in your community! Make an online donation now by clicking HERE!

Special thanks to our hourly partners:

With more than 3,800 lawyers in over 50 cities worldwide, Norton Rose Fulbright provides preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service.



Thank you to CenturyLink for providing the Let’s Kick Hunger Day phone bank:

