St. Paul Winter Carnival Ice/Snow SculpturesThe St. Paul Winter Carnival announced the winners of its ice sculpting and snow sculpting competitions on Sunday.
Women's March Minnesota: Jan. 21, 2017Tens of thousands of Minnesotans marched to the State Capitol in St. Paul for the Women's March Minnesota -- the largest rally in St. Paul's recent history.
2017 Presidential InaugurationOn Jan. 20, 2017, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.
Demonstrators Gather In D.C. To Protest Donald Trump's InaugurationDemonstrators gathered in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump.
Inver Grove Heights Man's Colored Ice CastleMark Williams of Inver Grove Heights made the most of a Minnesota winter with this colored ice castle.
Beyond The Den MN Timberwolves Broadcast “Beyond the Den” with Mike Max and the Timberwolves Shabazz Muhammad Live on WCCO and onsite in the Shindig event space downtown Minneapolis on 5th street in the Soo Line Building, January 12th