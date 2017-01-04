Best Consignment Shops In Minnesota To Sell Clothing And Accessories

By Linda Cameron Hardly worn but gently used. Wardrobe crowding builds up from inspired shopping sprees. At several Twin Cities consignment stores, you can get cash for your under-utilized apparel and accessories. But before parting with unwanted couture treasures, review the shop’s consignment contract. This document spells out the terms for payment, pricing, and the types of merchandise the shop will accept. Many consignment shops post useful tips and information on their websites. All consignment pieces must be in good condition and neatly packed.

www.juneresale.com 3406 Lyndale Ave. S.Minneapolis, MN 55408(612) 354-3970 Charming and upscale, this Twin Cities consignment accepts brand merchandise from leading designers such as Gucci, Dior, and Chanel. Retail and mall brands and pieces from unknown designers are rarely accepted, unless the style is truly unique. Consignors are paid immediately if June accepts their goods. No need to wait until everything has been sold. Also, no need to reclaim unsold belongings unless the consignor chooses to do so. Every item is authenticated before acceptance. So be sure the original designer labels are still intact.

www.rodeodriveconsign.com 4110 Minnetonka Blvd.Minneapolis, MN 55416(952) 920-0188 Some consignors say Rodeo Drive in Twin Cities is a great place to sell no longer wanted fashion wear. Merchandise can be consigned by appointment or by mail. If consigning by mail, Rodeo Drive has a protocol to follow and a consignment contract. The consignment period is from 60 to 90 days, with price reductions every 30 days and periodic promotional discounts. A consignor earns 50 percent of the selling price after all items are sold. Payment is on the 15th of the month.

www.lulavintagemn.com 1587 Selby Ave.Saint Paul, MN, 55104(651) 644-4110 If you have genuine vintage wear, you’re in luck. While some consignment boutiques only consider the most contemporary, at Lula vintage has appeal. Opened in 1992, Lula specializes in men’s and women’s clothing from quarter centuries past and present. This vintage boutique accepts men’s and women’s fashions, including accessories, that date back to at least 1968. The more authentic or rare, the more likely the item will sell. If you have a collection of at least 30 vintage pieces, the store will arrange to evaluate them in your home. It’s a convenience many consignors enjoy. But it’s also worthwhile to see what’s new in vintage at Lula. Related: Best Vintage Clothing Shops In the Twin Cities