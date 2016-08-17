Best Craft Coffee Spots In Minnesota

With the economy of the nation becoming global, the chance to get coffee from coffee beans all over the world is there. Enjoy your French Roast, Jamacian Blue, or your Columbian coffee anytime of the week. However, coffee roasters have emerged all around Minnesota to help craft locally roasted coffees into the delicious and mighty popular cup of coffee. Many times, you can smell the beans roasting when you walk in these shops. Other coffee shops scour the world to use the best beans for their coffees. Try a cup of craft coffee at any of these venues.

Five Watt Coffee

3745 Nicollet Ave. S

Minneapolis, MN 55409

(612) 259-7519

www.fivewattcoffee.com Five Watt Coffee roasts their own beans so you know the coffee is as fresh as it gets. Along with a pleasant atmosphere and great baristas, Five Watt will make you one of the best cups of coffee you have ever tasted. Along with their selection of fresh brews, Five Watt crafts amazing coffee drinks you can’t get anywhere else. They carefully use bitters in some of their unique coffee drinks and have perfected the art of steaming or foaming milk. Get your next cup of craft coffee here and become addicted immediately!

Anelace Coffee

2402 Central Ave. NE

Minneapolis, MN 55418

(612) 236-4870

www.anelacecoffee.com Head out to the hip northeast corner of Minneapolis for a fantastic cup of craft coffee. Anelace Coffee sources from premium roasters and maintains the integrity of the bean throughout the entire process. The selection of beans is rotated monthly and every month offers a great selection. The coffee is always fresh and the staff is always helpful when you are having difficulty selecting your bean. Enjoy a pastry while your there, they serve up treats from local bakeries to keep supporting the community!

Kopplin’s Coffee

2038 Marshall Ave.

St. Paul, MN 55104

(651) 698-0457

www.kopplinscoffee.com This family-owned coffee shop in St. Paul offers house roasted beans that have become amazing coffee. Kopplin’s is the perfect neighborhood coffee shop that has a great atmosphere and lends itself to hanging out and socializing or just getting some work done. Enjoy pastries and snacks from local establishments and ask the barista for a coffee recommendation to pair with your munchie. Kopplin’s are serious about coffee – making sure it is perfect throughout the entire process of raw bean to cup. Try a great cup of coffee or the recommended maple latte if you are feeling adventurous. Related: Best Places For Locally Roasted Coffee In The Twin Cities

Mocha Monkey

115 S Olive St.

Waconia, MN 55387

(952) 442-2853

www.themochamonkey.com In the heart of downtown Waconia, Mocha Monkey is a great little place in an old Minnesota home to get your coffee fix. With locally roasted organic beans, Mocha Monkey provides a great end product to sip on and enjoy. Try one of their specialty made lattes or cappuccinos with any number of flavor combinations and caffeine content. Stay and sip on your coffee out of hand crafted pottery made by the owner for the purpose of enjoying their amazing coffee.

Duluth Coffee Company

105 E Superior St.

Duluth, MN 55802

(218) 464-5025

www.duluthcoffeecompany.com In northern Minnesota, a tiny coffee shop that has turned out a big and bold cup of coffee is called the Duluth Coffee Company. The green beans are hand selected from afar and small-batch roasted on site to be brewed into a cup of the finest coffee. Duluth Coffee Comany serves up consistently good coffee in a Seattle-style coffee house setting for locals and visitors to enjoy on a daily basis. Listen to some mellow tunes and enjoy the craft coffee and fabulous environment in this locally run coffee shop. Related: Best Hot Drinks In Minnesota