Best Spicy Food Restaurants In Minnesota

Spice is the variety of life. Minnesota restaurant-goers can find that spice at every price and in every style. Here are five establishments where the fare is spicy enough for the most seasoned palate.

Harry Singh’s Original Caribbean Restaurant

2653 Nicollet Ave.

Minneapolis, MN 55408

(612) 729-6181

harrysinghs.com Trinidad native Harry Singh says, “There are about a dozen curries to have inside your roti.” He would compare his “roasty, long-cooked comfort foods” to your grandmother’s pot roast. Nevertheless, do not be fooled. Singh’s popular Curry Chicken Roti is high-heat pepper-hot. The chicken is cooked tenderly to perfection in a blend of spices and vegetables. The result is a mouth-watering hearty meat and bread taste making it worthwhile getting through the flaming heat. Order your serving mild if you have not tried the cuisine before. The restaurant is small and the prices are moderate.

Surabhi Indian Cuisine

517 W. 98th St.

Bloomington, MN 55420

(952) 746-3663

www.surabhicuisine.com Surabhi serves cuisine spiced richly true to the tradition of Indian and Indo Chinese culture attracting a huge client base of Indian origin. This small restaurant offers a large lunch buffet and high quality dinners at reasonable prices. The Minnesota-meek may request selections to be served at medium or mild piquancy. Related: Best Indian Food In Minnesota

King And I Thai

760 Highway 110

Mendota Heights, MN 55120

(612) 332-6928

www.kingandithai.com King and I Thai may have moved from downtown Minneapolis to the suburbs in 2015, but it brought the same savory selection of piquant fare. The location is nice and the interior appointments are rich. Each entrée on the menu is identified as mild, medium, spicy or Thai Hot. Whatever the selection, a seasoned gourmand would savor every bite, loaded with the flavor of curries, basil, lime and mint.

Supatra’s Thai Cuisine

967 W. 7th St.

Saint Paul, MN 55102

(651) 222-5859 Chef and co-owner Supatra Johnson was born and raised in the area of Thailand with the spiciest foods. It follows that her authentic Thai cuisine is exceptionally spicy. She promotes this fare in Thai cooking classes and in her book, “Crying Tiger: Thai Recipes from the Heart.” Patrons tend to order spice levels at a lower measure than they may customarily order at other Indian and Asian restaurants. Supatra also caters to her patrons with a good selection of local beers to cool your palate and a large variety of gluten-free dishes. Related: Best Thai In Minneapolis

Little Szechuan

422 University Ave. W.

Saint Paul, MN 55103

(651) 222-1333

littleszechuan.com Diners in Szechuan Province eat from the same pot on the table. Their food is notably spicy. Little Szechuan recreates this custom with built-in hot plates in each table. Now patrons cook their own meal in a pot of broth at the table. Choose a broth with your desired level of zest. Then select from a menu of sixty or so options of meat, tofu and vegetables. Diners flavor their stew with different sauces and spices like cilantro, sesame oil, garlic, green onion, sweet and sour sauce, oyster sauce or satay sauce at a nearby sauce bar. Frugal diners will order one or two main choices, while hungry diners can select the all-you-can-eat value option. Related: The Spiciest Dishes In The Twin Cities