Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Apple Salad Recipes

I think I might have an apple hoarding problem. Every time I go to the farmer’s market now I see another irresistible bag of heirloom apples—Pippin, Sweet 16, Haralson, Northern Spy, Prairie Star, etc. I want them all! But then there I am, surrounded by apples, and there’s just so many you can eat out of hand. And then there are just so many pies you can eat—though I’ll get some apple-pie recipes up before Thanksgiving, I promise. My mom always likes to throw a bunch of apples in to a pot with pork and sauerkraut, and that’s a great thing. But what else can you do? This! Apples have a savory side, and you can use them like a vegetable, if you’re smart about it. Like how? Let’s find out!