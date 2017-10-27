Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Apple Salad Recipes

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!
I think I might have an apple hoarding problem. Every time I go to the farmer’s market now I see another irresistible bag of heirloom apples—Pippin, Sweet 16, Haralson, Northern Spy, Prairie Star, etc. I want them all! But then there I am, surrounded by apples, and there’s just so many you can eat out of hand. And then there are just so many pies you can eat—though I’ll get some apple-pie recipes up before Thanksgiving, I promise. My mom always likes to throw a bunch of apples in to a pot with pork and sauerkraut, and that’s a great thing. But what else can you do? This! Apples have a savory side, and you can use them like a vegetable, if you’re smart about it. Like how? Let’s find out!
Apple Salad with Toasted Mustard Seeds and Herbs
Recipe
Toasting mustard seeds is a good skill to master, because it’s easy. All you do is put them dry in a sauce-pan and swirl until they start to pop, and at that point they don’t taste like prepared-mustard, they taste like a dark-toasted-nut, but really concentrated, and then with a mustard follow-through. For this salad all you’re doing is toasting some mustard seeds and making a vinaigrette, then putting the whole thing with sliced apples. This is good!
Quick Balsamic Apple Pickles
Recipe
I know what you’re saying: What kind of crazy person pickles apples? But seriously, this quick spiced apple pickle makes the best grilled-cheese sandwich! It’s really good with ham, and is so good on a fancy cheese plate.
Martha Rose Shulman’s Apple Salad with Blue Cheese, Walnuts, Bitter Lettuces
Recipe 2
Apples, walnuts, and blue cheese are a heavenly match, and this recipe gets them all together with some bitter lettuces like escarole so the whole thing isn’t too too sweet. Really a keeper, and a good Thanksgiving recipe too, if you want to practice it before the big day.
Beet and Apple Salad
Recipe
A little horseradish, a lot of beets—this is a beautiful salad to bring to a potluck and to serve with pork or chicken. One bit of advice: this salad can take a lot more apples than they say. They say one. I say four. At least. Load it up!
Roast Rutabaga and Roast Squash with Apples and Feta Salad
Recipe
For those of you with a savory-tooth, the warm flavors of roast-squash are so very nice with salty feta and fresh apples. Just pretty, that’s what this salad is. You could add leftover chicken or smoked fish for a very nice entrée too.