Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Barbecue Sauce Recipes

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here! Are you tackling a 20-hour smoked pork butt this weekend? If so you’re going to want some sauces to set out—and if I know you you’re going to want more than one! So I’ve rounded up a few for you, to get your barbecue situation as good as it gets.

Charred Spring Onion Butter

Recipe What’s a butter doing in a barbecue sauce recipe? For a good reason! And that reason is that this is the absolute best veggie-grilling magic in the whole wide world. Make the butter. Melt it and brush on portobello mushrooms—that’s fantastic. Then serve more of the butter with the mushrooms, or dot on the grilled-mushrooms once they’re off the grill and on the serving platter. But that’s not all! This butter is amazing on carrots, on eggplant, on sweet potatoes—on everything. Make some in advance, throw it in the fridge or freezer, you are so set for vegetarian guests all summer long.

White Barbecue Sauce

Recipe I’m a recent convert to the excellence of white, mayonnaise-based barbecue sauce. It’s so good on fried chicken, and makes a beautiful pulled-pork sandwich. It’s even good on BLT’s! Truth.

David Chang’s Ssam Sauce

Recipe Star chef David Chang is a favorite of home cooks because his spicy, funky Ssam sauce is crazy easy to make, it has great flavor—and it gives you so many fancy cooking bragging rights!

Bourbon Chile Smoky Sweet Barbecue Sauce

Recipe I’m not the biggest fan of the sweeter barbecue sauces—but I also know I am dead alone and totally isolated in this opinion! So I give to you one of the best, a bourbon chile sauce that’s not too terribly sweet, but has subtle sweetness in the smoke and bourbon.