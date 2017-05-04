Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Biscuit Recipes

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!
There’s been a lot of interest on the show lately for cooking basics—you all are hungry for self sufficiency! Which I applaud. Biscuits are of course one of the all-time all-stars of the home-cooking pantheon. They’re easy to make, they include only the most basic ingredients, but if you learn how to do them right they’re magic. They’re also the core of all kinds of more deluxe dishes, from blueberry slump to chicken and biscuits. Want to get your biscuit game organized and be self-sufficient and forever rolling in dough? Yes, I love bad puns, I said rolling in dough. If you want to be rolling in biscuit dough, these are the recipes!
Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
Recipe
I’d say that sausage gravy and biscuits are one of the easier dishes to make and feel like a star—I mean, sausage gravy is about impossible to burn and about impossible to make bad. It’s a little harder than hamburger-taco-meat-filling only in that you need to think about the texture. And if you want everyone to come to your house for brunch and think you are amazing, make sausage biscuits with gravy. You won.
Blueberry Slump
Recipe
Cobblers, slumps, and grunts are the same thing—they’re fruit desserts topped with biscuit dough. For some reason a lot of people think cobblers can be topped with pie-dough, but that’s not strictly true, they’re supposed to use biscuits. Once you use biscuit dough you made yourself you will understand why—a good biscuit slump is as good as a good pie made with pie dough, and this is one of the best.
Chicken and Biscuits
Recipe
It seems like a hundred years ago people did not think chicken and biscuits were a fancy dinner—today we consider chicken and biscuits when they are homemade extremely fancy! Tell your friends you know how to do this and they will look at you in awe. Also it’s easy. And good!
Strawberry Shortcake
Recipe
What’s the difference between a classic biscuit and a strawberry shortcake biscuit? Just a little sugar! That’s all.
Samin Nosrat’s Buttermilk Biscuits
Recipe
Here’s how Samin Nosrat makes biscuits, and it’s really easy and good: First you work all the butter in to half the flour until it disappears, and then you add the rest of the butter until it’s pretty well incorporated, then add the buttermilk and some cream—a nice hands on way to make the best, the very best biscuits. All by yourself! With extreme competency.