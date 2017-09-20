Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 BLT’s (And Other Awesome Tomato Sandwiches)

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here! Obviously, the BLT is the greatest sandwich of summer, and you need to kind of put aside whatever else you’re working on and eat a great number of BLT’s. But is there anything better than a basic BLT? Can you take those perfect summer tomatoes and build a different sandwich that’s equally as good as a classic BLT? Oh yes. Yes you can. How? Like this!

Fancy Tomato Sandwich with New Mayo!

Recipe For me, Hellman’s on lightly toasted semolina bread with bacon, romaine is the perfect BLT. But for Sean Brock, the sandwich needs Duke’s mayo. There are a lot of cult-mayonnaises out there. Kewpie mayonnaise from Japan is having a moment lately—it’s made with an apple vinegar which gives it a little sweetness, but not in a bad way. So here’s my advice for the time-smart—if you want the easiest interesting thing to do, just get a new jar of mayonnaise. Done!

A Tomato Variation on the Classic Muffaletta

Recipe I’m crazy about New Orleans’ pride, the muffaletta sandwich. While they don’t classically require tomatoes, if you have a jar of muffaletta olive spread or if you make your own with this recipe you can just make a muffaletta and olive spread with tomato sandwich—and that’s a great thing.

Fried Provolone BLT (is fried cheese bacon?)

Recipe What if you want a BLT but you’re not a bacon eater? Of course there’s beef-bacon, but for people avoiding meat the best of all possible BLT’s, in my humble opinion, is something with cheese subbing in for the bacon. You can make little stripes of frico, that is, shredded parmesan baked or fried till it gets crisp, or just fry some provolone in a pan—I know it sounds impossible, but it’s not hard.

Pimento Cheese Sandwich with Summer Tomatoes

Recipe Pimento cheese, that is, a spread made with chopped peppers and cheddar, has been the trend absolutely on fire for years—and it’s particularly wonderful in a sandwich with good summer tomato slices. If you pack the ingredients this is an easy one to make on the boat; a red or rye ale goes awfully nice with this.