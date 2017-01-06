Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Cauliflower Recipes

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here! All the food trend folks are calling it – cauliflower is the new kale. Well I think it was last year too, but we persevere. While we are persevering I say it’s got one up on kale because when roasted cauliflower gets a nutty, caramel flavor that gives it a little toffee character—and who doesn’t like a little toffee character. Pureed or just cut up small, it goes in the other direction, and is bland as pasta or mashed potatoes, making it a wonderful vehicle for fancy sauces. Cauliflower has cauli-power! Yes, that is a terrible pun! But it’s a good vegetable. Especially like this!

Cauliflower Puree

Recipe All the Paleo cavepeople are trading in their mashed potatoes for pureed caulifower! And you know what? It’s delicious. You can use fresh cauliflower or frozen bags of florettes—that’s easy.

Duck Fat (or Bacon Fat) Roasted Cauliflower

Recipe Want to know what the fancy chefs are doing in the fancy restaurants with cauliflower? So much. Their secret is to get the cauliflower good and brown. Chris Cosentino of Incanto has a recipe I could eat every day!

Cauliflower Rice

Recipe Cauliflower “rice”, quote unquote, has become a thing, especially in the diet, low-carb and Paleo communities. Still, it’s a really good idea. Basically you zap cauliflower florets in a food processor until they turn into little tiny bits and then you fry em up like rice with whatever else you want. They look like rice, see, but they have the fiber and nutritional content of a beautiful vegetable! Here’s how, with a fancy video and recipes to boot.

Cauliflower Gratin

Recipe This recipe has become a standby for me when feeding a crowd. It’s basically got the essence of a béchamel, but you have to do zero prep for the cheesy sauce – it all just goes in the dish before you bake it. This goes wonderfully with beef, or any other piece of meat. Okay, actually it goes wonderfully with anything. In fact, feel free to make it your main course.