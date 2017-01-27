Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Celebrity Guacamole

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here! A couple of years ago I learned that the reason we eat so much guacamole around January as we watch the Big Game is that it’s the time of year when the harvests of three big avocado producing regions overlap—that would be California, Central America, and southern hemisphere growers like New Zealand. That’s cool— we’re in high avocado season! So what are you going to do with this information? You’re going to make guacamole of course—from basic to fancy, with a little celebrity help. Why celebrities? Because it’s more fun to make Beyoncé’s super-basic guacamole than to make plain old generic, super-basic guacamole, even though they are in fact the same thing. Don’t tell anyone! Celebrities bring the glitter. And here are my favorite recipes from the platinum-gilded halls where they also make guacamole!

Beyoncé’s Super-Basic Guacamole

Recipe Two avocados, one lime, one tomato, one onion, one clove of garlic—Beyoncé doesn’t even mess with cilantro. Or rather, her mom didn’t. This is the most basic recipe there is, and if you think you can’t make guacamole from scratch, start here, because you can! I am not going to make a joke about how “All the Single Ladies” can do it, or about how you’re not ready for this jelly— you are ready.

Jose Anders Guacamole with Tomatillo and Queso Fresco

Recipe Spanish chef Jose Anders is incessantly brilliant and very amusing—if you’ve never seen his drinking with Seth Myers, it’s hilarious. But for those of you who want a next level guacamole with a little surprise, his fancy version with tomatillo and queso fresco is extremely delicious.

Alex Stupak’s Pistachio Guacamole

Recipe I’m kind of in love with New York City chef Alex Stupak’s different takes on Mexican cuisine, and his guacamole with pistachios is just the sort of recipe that I adore him for— it takes average guacamole in a new, smart, sensible, yet still surprising direction. Yet you can still pull it off well at home. Nice!

Alex Stupak’s Basic Guacamole

Recipe I told you, I’m crazy about Alex Stupak. I am fine with him getting two-fifths of this top five, he deserves it. This is the recipe for guacamole I make the most myself— because I like cilantro, and have doubts about tomato in guacamole. Also tomatoes are not in season right now so I don’t much want to mess with them. Though if you’re a tomato guacamole person I’m fine with that. You do you. And I’ll make this recipe, because it’s the magic.