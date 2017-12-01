Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Cheese Recipes

In honor of having Mary Falk, one of America’s greatest cheesemakers, on the show this weekend, I thought I’d put together a few of the fanciest recipes I know of for showcasing great cheeses—this is not a utility cheese, nacho situation, these are the recipes for the good splurgy stuff you bust out for the holidays. Here are the Top 5 Cheese Recipes!

Crispy Frico

Recipe

The first time I made “frico”, which is basically just grated hard cheese, cooked till it turns into a crispy thing, I was in a restaurant kitchen on Cape Cod, and I thought I had beheld magic. We used to make frico discs to-order for a particular garnish, but then sometimes when the kitchen was slow we’d just make them to eat. When they’re still hot you can mold them into funny shapes—I recommend this as a hobby. If you put them on a rolling pin you get a sort of scoop or wave. If you put them over an upside-down shot glass you get a cup. Now that I’m all grown up I know you can also make them in the oven a bunch at a time. This is good too. You can add a seasoning like cumin or fennel seed if you really want to, but I never do. I do however like them made from different cheeses—aged cheddar, good gouda, and so on.