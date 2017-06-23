Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Coleslaw Recipes

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!
You were crazy about the potato salads—so I thought let’s do the most logical other thing we can do: Coleslaw! Here’s a fun fact, the word coleslaw is an Anglicization of the Dutch ‘koolsla’, meaning cabbage salad. There’s nothing too Dutch about coleslaw. Cabbage is widely eaten wherever it’s grown, which is just about everywhere. What are the best? These!
Creamy Coleslaw
Recipe
For a lot of people, nothing is coleslaw except that version with Hellman’s mayonnaise. I respect that opinion. If you’re one of those folks, my favorite version of that one is from David Leite. he uses lemon juice, vinegar, and buttermilk to make the whole thing a little lighter.
Rozanne Gold’s Blue Cheese Coleslaw
Recipe
Have you ever had blue cheese coleslaw? It’s good, it’s funkier than traditional coleslaw, and boy oh boy is it just right next to a good steak. Most people think pork and coleslaw, but this is the steak coleslaw.
French Grated Carrot Salad
Recipe
Get a big bag of carrots, run them through a food processor, and you are ready to make a very easy and very good carrot slaw. This salad is indeed everywhere in France. I’m not sure why it’s not more popular here. Americans are always trying to make carrots sweeter, with raisins or maple syrup, I don’t think that’s necessary at all, and neither will you!
Miso Ginger Cole Slaw
Recipe
I love the light flavors of carrot-daikon pickle that perks up Vietnamese banh-mi sandwiches. And, I’m on a miso kick lately—there’s something about the meatiness, the mushroomy depths that miso lends to every recipe that I’m just loving these days. All those strands come together in the miso ginger dressing that unites this coleslaw. Also, you can make a lazy man’s—like, a really, really lazy man’s—banh mi by throwing this into a sandwich with some leftover pulled pork.
Alice Waters’ Coleslaw
Recipe
What’s the best no-mayo coleslaw? I think it’s got to be Alice Waters’ pristinely simple one. Good red wine vinegar, lime juice, and cilantro are some of the few things you’re adding—use parsley if you’re not a cilantro person. I like this recipe because it’s thrifty, too. A big cabbage will set you back maybe four bucks, and will feed two dozen people—or more. What a good way to celebrate summer!