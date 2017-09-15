Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Crazy Bacon Recipes

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here! In honor of broadcasting live from the Bacon Bash in River Falls Wisconsin today, I thought we’d get some of the wackier bacon recipes out in your hot little hands—because why should we let River Falls folk have all the fun? You can go nuts, you can! Like this!

Breakfast trout with Bacon

Recipe Okay this one is not that crazy but I wanted to celebrate River Falls big river, they call it the Kinni, which I’m told is great for trout fishing, and if you’ve never had just a trout fried over a campfire with bacon, you’re missing out. That’s a great thing.

Bacon washed bourbon

Recipe There’s a pretty famous drink in crazy-ambitious bartender circles, and it involves bacon-fat-washed bourbon. I know! That’s nuts. But it’s kind of delicious, and not that hard to do. You’re getting a little bacon fat, mixing it up with the bourbon, letting it steep for a while, then freezing it and getting the bourbon and the fat away from each other. Then you can make a Manhattan or anything else you want. When you tell your friends their jaws will be on their chest. That’s the main point.

Bacon and Cashew Caramel Corn

Recipe Everyone loves Cracker Jacks—but why don’t they have bacon? If you make them yourself they can have bacon! It takes a lot of work, but make this for someone who you love who loves bacon for their birthday, and that’s an awfully nice thing to do.

Lobster, tarragon and bacon spaghetti from Joe Beef in Montreal

Recipe If you think that bacon is only for breakfast or dessert—stop! Think again. It’s also an insanely fancy dinner for people wanting an insanely fancy dinner—and all you need is a lobster, some spaghetti, and this famous recipe from the famous Montreal restaurant Joe Beef. Maybe it’s your birthday. You deserve this spaghetti. It’s crazy good.